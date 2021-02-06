Memphis in May postpones Salute to Ghana

“It is our desire to present a salute that embodies and fully captures the phenomenal culture and historical significance of Ghana. It is still our desire to share the essence of Ghana with Memphians. Unfortunately, the global pandemic has forced us to postpone the celebration, but we are looking forward to a fantastic salute in 2022” said Charles Ewing, Memphis in May International Festival Board Chair, “We’re grateful for the support and cooperation from officials with the Embassy of Ghana in Washington, D.C., the many government officials and ministries in Accra, Ghana, and all of our friends and partners in Ghana as we all work together through the unprecedented challenges of this global pandemic.”