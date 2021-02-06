Police bust alleged car theft ring; eight suspects arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police and ATF agents made a major bust connected to vehicle thefts that investigators said is also connected to the theft of almost $75,000 from several railroad boxcars.
Officers arrested several people Friday morning from a home on Preston.
Eight people were arrested including a 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds.
One of the suspects is also facing attempted murder charges.
“That’s good they catch them. That’s real good,” said Jeremy Kimber.
Officers removed weapons, thousands of dollars in cash, marijuana and electronics from the house.
Police said the suspects are connected to 19 car break-ins and car thefts as well as the break-in of several boxcars Thursday morning at CSX Transportation Railroad on Crump.
$74,000 worth of big-screen TVs were stolen and some of them found at the house on Preston.
The house is just over a mile from the railroad tracks.
“That’s crazy. Did you say 70,000? That’s a lot of money,” said Kimber.
The thieves were caught on surveillance video.
When police showed up they scattered leaving in different vehicles.
But one suspect, 47-year-old Terrence Morehead, was caught less than a mile away in a Chevy pickup with 13 new TV’s in the back.
He’s charged with 10 felony counts of burglary and one count of theft.
Officers found 43 other TV’s stacked behind a nearby abandoned building.
“That’s crazy,” said Kimber.
Investigators said the suspects may be connected to other crimes.
If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
