Rain will arrive today

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the mid 50s, and lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow, highs in the lower 40s, and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a wintry mix, highs near 40, and lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow and highs in the upper 30s.