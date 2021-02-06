Rain will arrive today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will fill in this morning and rain will arrive by this afternoon. Showers will end tonight. Dry to end the weekend on Sunday but much cooler.
TODAY: Cloudy with showers during the afternoon and evening along with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the low to mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers ending by midnight, a north wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows in the lower 30s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s and lows in the lower 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the mid 50s, and lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow, highs in the lower 40s, and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a wintry mix, highs near 40, and lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow and highs in the upper 30s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.