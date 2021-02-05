There will be rain this weekend

Gulf moisture streaming into the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow will intersect with a cold front Saturday afternoon to produce rain by the afternoon and into the evening hour. Fortunately, it won’t be a weekend washout. Rainfall amounts will average a quarter of an inch for most areas.

February 5, 2021

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a light south wind and lows in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers during the afternoon and evening along with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers ending by midnight, a north wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the mid 50s, and lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow, highs in the lower 40s, and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a wintry mix, highs near 40, and lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow and highs in the upper 30s.

