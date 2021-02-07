Dry & much colder today with wind chills in the 20s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some colder air is wrapping in behind the system that moved in yesterday as a result, much colder air will settle into the Mid-South today. Afternoon, highs will stay in the low 40s possibly even the upper 30s. The wind chill will make it feel more like the 20s and teens at times today.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy & cold with afternoon highs in the lower 40s, a northeast wind at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the lower 30s and a light northeast wind at 5 mph.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy & warmer with slight chance of rain along with afternoon highs in the upper 50s, southerly breezes at 5-10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow, highs in the lower 40s, and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a wintry mix, highs near 40, and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow and highs in the upper 30s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.