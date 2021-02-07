Dry & much colder today with wind chills in the 20s

NEXT WEEK: Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow, highs in the lower 40s, and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a wintry mix, highs near 40, and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow and highs in the upper 30s.