The Haven of Memphis hosts grand opening of new location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Haven of Memphis prepares for a relaunch at its new home in the University of Memphis neighborhood.
The Haven, operated by Friends for Life (FFL), is opening for a site preview on February 7 from 12 pm to 5 pm at 622 Minor Rd.
The one-of-a-kind HIV/AIDS support and outreach center will provide services, support, and a safe, engaging place to empower safe sex practices and interventions for the LGBT+ community.
As part of the preview event, The Haven will have free HIV testing, including home testing kits on request, and giveaways, including community bags with Haven swag, condoms, lube, and educational resources.
Staff will also be discussing PrEP access (the once a day pill that prevents HIV) and answering community support questions.
“The Haven is here to lift our community up,” said Anthony Hardaway, Prevention Outreach Specialist. “We want to connect, educate and empower our community, and help provide reliable access to the support and strength people need to live their best lives.”
Bilingual assistance and services are available will be available.
To learn more about Friends for Life (FFL), go to fflmemphis.org or by calling (901) 333-8245.
