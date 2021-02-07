Mostly cloudy tonight & cold tonight followed by a brief warm up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Mostly cloudy tonight and cold followed by a very brief warmer up tomorrow. This week there will be daily rain chances and chances of wintry weather by the middle to end of the week. The forecast gets pretty complicated with forecast models conflicting on whether or not the cold air from the north will settle acorss the Mid-South by the end of the week.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the lower 30s and a light northeast wind at 5 mph.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy & warmer with slight chance of rain along with afternoon highs in the upper 50s, southerly breezes at 5-10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and with lows falling into the lower 40s, southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow, highs in the lower 40s, and lows in the mid to upper 20s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a wintry mix, highs near 40, and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow and highs in the upper 30s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.