Police say missing 10-year-old has been found safe

NEW IBERIA, La. (WAFB) - According to the New Iberia Police Department the missing 10-year-old girl has been found safe.
An Amber Alert was issued for the missing 10-year-old overnight Sunday.
Louisiana State Police states that 10-year-old Jalisa Lassalle was located in St. Martin and is currently being medically evaluated. One subject is in custody for her disappearance.
Members of law enforcement across Louisiana are searching for 33-year-old Michael R. Sereal who is believed to be traveling in a 2012 Nissan Altima bearing license plate N472845.
Investigators believe Sereal may have abducted 10-year-old Lassalle from the 1400 block of Fulton Street in New Iberia.
Sereal is described as a black male 5′ 9″ tall, weighing 224 pounds. Lassalle is described as being a 4-foot-6-inch tall, black female, weighing 75 pounds. She was wearing a red hoodie and blue jean shorts.
Investigators described Lassalle as being in imminent danger.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of these subjects should immediately contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or call 911.
