Dry for now, but cloudy & rainy week ahead

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs near 50, and lows in the mid 30s. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. There will be a slight chance of a wintry mix in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. Highs will be near 40 and lows in the upper 20s on Thursday. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.