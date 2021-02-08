Dry for now, but cloudy & rainy week ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although it’s dry this morning, it is still cloudy and cold. We will see a few peeks of sun this afternoon, which will help high temperatures reach the lower 50s. It will remain cloudy through late tonight with overnight low temperatures in the lower 40s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy & warmer. High: 52 degrees. Wind: South at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Low: 42 degrees. Wind: Southeast at 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs near 50, and lows in the mid 30s. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. There will be a slight chance of a wintry mix in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. Highs will be near 40 and lows in the upper 20s on Thursday. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.
WEEKEND: The weekend looks dry for now with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will trend colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s both days and lows in the lower 20s and upper teens.
