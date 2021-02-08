Enjoy today because a cold & wet pattern is on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Temperatures are all ready warmer than our highs yesterday! We will be warmer today but will still see a good bit of clouds, although there could be a few peeks of sun this afternoon. It will stay cloudy overnight and we could see a few showers tonight and Tuesday.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy & warmer. High: 52 degrees. Wind: South at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Low: 42 degrees. Wind: Southeast at 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High: 50 degrees. Wind: Northeast at 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs near 50, and lows in the mid 30s. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. There will be a slight chance of a wintry mix in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. Highs will be near 40 and lows in the upper 20s on Thursday. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.
WEEKEND: The weekend looks dry for now with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will trend colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s both days and lows in the lower 20s and upper teens.
