Frayser Community Schools return to the classroom next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Frayser Community Schools is preparing to get students back in the classroom next month.
According to a news release, the district will transition to a hybrid learning model. This means families that want their child to participate in in-person learning can return to the building, and others that decide to stay at home can remain remote.
Parents of Frayser Community Schools have been asked to choose and click here to record your decision. School officials said the choices will take effect between seven and 14 days after the choice is entered.
Remember to use a valid parent email, parent cell number, and student FCS email address that ends in @fraysercs.org when making your decision.
The school district added, “The decision to move to a more robust hybrid model is an effort to increase student engagement and attendance. To ensure we are carrying out all health and safety precautionary measures, there will be a limited number of students allowed inside the buildings for in-person learning. Because of this, it is important to make your choice as soon as possible.”
Frayser Community Schools will address any question parents might have during a virtual parent town hall on Wednesday, February 10. Click here to RSVP.
Schools included in the Frayser Community Schools district include M.L.K. College Prep High School, Humes Middle School, and Westside Middle School.
