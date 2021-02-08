Google features Memphis’ Four Way Restaurant in Black History Month ad

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - February is a popular time of the year for many reasons, like being the shortest month out of the year and Black History Month.
During this time, corporate America tailors their brands to celebrate and promote the culture of blacks.
In an effort to highlight more black-owned businesses, Google kicked off the commemoration with an ad titled “Search Black-owned:”.
This year, they featured Memphis’ very own Four Way Restaurant.
Four Way has been a soul food destination spot in South Memphis since 1946.
“For 75 years, the Four Way Restaurant has proudly fed the Memphis community, serving all walks of life, including cultural icons and civil rights leaders in U.S. history. We’re proud to help people find thousands of Black-owned businesses like The Four Way,” Google said.
Google also released the commercial on its social media a few days ago.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.