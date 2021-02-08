Gov. Bill Lee delivers State of the State address today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today, Tennessee Govoner Bill Lee will deliver his third State of the State address.
Last year’s speech included talks of major investments in education, that’s likely to come up again this year as Lee has been vocal about opening schools amid the pandemic.
So far, only one district has resisted - Shelby County Schools.
This week, a bill that would give the governor the power to force the district to reopen is expected to be introduced. Lee will also likely talk about the bills he signed into law in the special legislative session on education, addressing learning loss and teacher pay.
The pandemic has taken the lives of over 10,000 Tennesseans. Lee is expected to talk about vaccinations, and WMC political analyst Michael Nelson said he expects the governor to spend some time talking about his vision for a post-COVID world.
“I suspect he is going to be very serious about the crises we’re in, but also try to strike a tone of optimism about Tennessee’s future after we get through this pandemic,” Nelson said.
In a prebuttal to his address, Tennessee Democrats said the governor’s handling of the pandemic has fallen far short. State Senator from Memphis, Raumesh Akbari, feels Lee’s actions quote “started too late, ended too early, and did too little.
Governor Lee will make his state of the state address tonight to the General Assembly at 6 pm.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.