MLGW looking for qualified contractors for home weatherization program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW is looking for qualified contractors to be part of its weatherization program that helps improve utility customer’s homes.
The contractors will be hired to complete energy home improvement projects. That could include air sealing, duct sealing, wall insulation, window replacement, and other work as needed.
Contractors who are interested will be required to attend a webinar on Monday, February 15 at 9:00 a.m. Registration opens Monday, February 8, and closes Sunday, February 14.
MLGW will notify contractors who are chosen for the project by Friday, March 5.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.