More than 500 students in quarantine across DeSoto County Schools

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - There are 59 new COVID-19 cases among students within DeSoto County Schools. Another 17 new cases are among staff after testing between Feb. 1 and Feb. 5.
As a result of the new positive cases, more than 500 students have been placed in quarantine across DCS.
Southaven Middle School alone has 125 students in quarantine, making it the highest among all other schools in the district. Olive Branch Elementary School has the highest number of new COVID-19 cases.
As of Feb. 7, Mississippi has recorded 282,313 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 18,000 cases have been recorded in DeSoto County.
