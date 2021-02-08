TDH reports over 28K active cases statewide

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,226 new COVID-19 cases Monday bringing the state’s case total to more than 745,000.
There are now over 28,000 active cases in Tennessee.
An additional 97 deaths were also reported. Tennessee has seen a total of 10,566 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
TDH says there are 1,294 Tennesseans currently hospitalized due to complications with the virus.
Shelby County Health Department reported 278 new COVID-19 cases Monday with one virus-related death countywide.
Shelby County has had more than 85,000 total cases and 1,379 deaths since the start of the pandemic. About 80,400 of those cases are now considered inactive.
The county has also administered 978,412 coronavirus tests.
Coronavirus vaccines are now available to those ages 70 and up in Shelby County. The health department made this announcement last week during a task force briefing.
Vaccinations continue for people in the 1a1 and 1a2 groups as well. Click here to read who is eligible, how to sign up and where to get your vaccine. Supplies remain limited.
Call 901-222-SHOT (7468) for more information.
So far, Shelby County has administered 80,747 vaccines as of Friday. That includes 59,093 first doses and 21,654 second doses.
SCHD continues to investigate a “suspicious case” of COVID-19 that could be a more infectious strain of the virus found in the United Kingdom. The case was identified on Feb. 2 in Shelby County.
The U.K. variant, also known as variant B117, was confirmed in Tennessee last month, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
According to the health department, 91% of acute care beds and 93% of ICU beds in the Mid-South are currently utilized.
SCHD is tracking ongoing clusters in the following long-term care facilities:
Within the Shelby County Division of Corrections, 170 inmates and 161 employees have tested positive for the virus. One person has died.
At the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Corrections, 287 detainees and 344 employees have tested positive. One employee died.
The coronavirus positivity rate has dropped to 9.4% in Shelby County. The positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.