SCSO: Deputies identify 18-year-old killed during Shelby Co. shooting

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have identified a teenager killed Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to the shooting on Shakespeare Drive at the Ashland Lake Apartments near State Line Road around 2:15 pm.
Preston Williams, 18, was killed on the scene. No suspect information is available.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.