2 shot during deadly drive-by in Arkansas

2 shot during deadly drive-by in Phillips Co., Arkansas
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 8, 2021 at 9:22 AM CST - Updated February 8 at 9:22 AM

PHILLIPS CO., Ark. (WMC) - One person is dead, another in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Arkansas.

It happened Saturday afternoon in Phillips County along US Highway 49.

Police said two people and an infant were riding in a car when shots were fired from another vehicle.

The driver of the car died at the hospital, and a woman that was in the car is still in the hospital. The 16-month-old was not hurt.

Arkansas State Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.

