2 shot during deadly drive-by in Arkansas

PHILLIPS CO., Ark. (WMC) - One person is dead, another in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Arkansas.
It happened Saturday afternoon in Phillips County along US Highway 49.
Police said two people and an infant were riding in a car when shots were fired from another vehicle.
The driver of the car died at the hospital, and a woman that was in the car is still in the hospital. The 16-month-old was not hurt.
Arkansas State Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.