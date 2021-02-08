St. Jude gene therapy pioneer Dr. Arthur W. Nienhuis dies at age 79

“At St. Jude, the nature of our work requires a bold, ambitious approach. Dr. Nienhuis was a true innovator,” said James R. Downing, MD, president and CEO of St. Jude. “He was a tenacious researcher and unafraid of a challenge. This unique talent and passion for discovery made an indelible mark on pediatric medicine and gene therapy. Our institution and, more importantly, countless patients, continue to benefit from his vision and courage.”