Tennessee governor previews State of the State address

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will deliver his third State of the State address tonight.
It comes as the state continues to wrestle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
While COVID-19 will be a big topic in his address, the governor will also look beyond the pandemic.
Lee released a new video hours before his speech, reflecting on where the state has been over the past year.
“We didn’t give up, we didn’t back down and we kept moving forward,” Lee said. “We are hard-pressed but not crushed; challenged but not defeated. Our state is still standing taller than ever before.”
According to excerpts from his speech, the governor will outline his budget and legislative priorities, including what he calls “conservative proposals” to reduce crime, support families and get the economy back up to speed.
Education will be a big topic, as schools continue to face challenges reopening.
The governor said he’ll also announce a “significant, one-time investment” to get broadband to more rural communities.
Lee said his administration is also putting together new initiatives to make Tennessee a national leader in foster care and adoption.
In rebuttal to the governor’s address, State Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, spoke on behalf of Tennessee Democrats and criticized the governor’s handling of COVID-19.
“Oftentimes, the governor’s intervention started too late, ended too early and did too little.” said Akbari.
She also cautioned against returning to pre-pandemic norms as it relates to important issues like income inequality and health care.
“While it may be tempting for elected officials to focus on returning our state to the pre-pandemic normal, the truth is the old normal was not good enough then, and it’s not good enough now,” said Akbari.
Akbari said the state must speed up vaccinations and called on Lee and Republicans to work with Democrats to build new schools, expand health care and child care options, increase the minimum wage and reform the criminal justice system.
“These ideas are not revolutionary. They’re everyday pocketbook issues that should unite us all,” said Akbari.
Lee will deliver his address before a joint session of the general assembly at War Memorial Auditorium starting at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.