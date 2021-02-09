Best Life: Perfect timing, there’s a time for that

Investigators analyzed more than two million responses and found the best time for a company meeting is 2:30pm on a Tuesday. It’s not too early and not too late in the week or the day. What about when to eat? The best time to eat breakfast is 7:11am, lunch is 12:38pm, and dinner is 6:14pm. Regularly sitting down to dinner after 8:00pm can add an extra two inches to your waistline!