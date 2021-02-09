Best Life: Single parenting during COVID-19

A national survey of parents with children under the age of five found that single parents with young children are more likely to become unemployed during the pandemic, and nearly twice as many single parents are struggling to pay for food, housing, and utilities. Three times as many single parents report difficulty affording childcare. And single parents report higher levels of emotional distress. So, what can you do if you’re running the show on your own? Experts say go back to the basics. Realize you’re in survival mode and focus on making sure your kids eat, sleep well, and exercise every day. Relax screen time rules if it will help you out and try to carve out a little time for yourself.