Bottom Line: Consumer Reports asks should you buy a used appliance?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Maybe you’re looking for a bargain or just don’t need something brand new. The marketplace for used appliances is huge, with online selling platforms like eBay, Facebook, and Craigslist making it easier than ever to shop around. But is it a good idea to buy used appliances? The answer: It depends. The experts at Consumer Reports can help with appliance-buying advice and the potential pitfalls to look out for when shopping in the used market.