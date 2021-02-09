City Watch: Memphis police searching for 13-year-old girl missing since December

Memphis police say Kendoria Mays, 13, left home Dec. 28 and hasn't been home since. (Source: MPD)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 9, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 12:24 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have issued a City Watch for a teenager missing since the end of December.

Kendoria Mays, 13, was last seen around 6 p.m. Dec. 28 at home in southeast Memphis. Police say she left home and never came back.

Mays has no known mental conditions, police say, but she recently threatened suicide.

Mays is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 110 pounds with black shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black Ugg boots.

Anyone with information should call MPD at (901) 525-2677 or (901) 636-4479.

