City Watch: Memphis police searching for 13-year-old girl missing since December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have issued a City Watch for a teenager missing since the end of December.
Kendoria Mays, 13, was last seen around 6 p.m. Dec. 28 at home in southeast Memphis. Police say she left home and never came back.
Mays has no known mental conditions, police say, but she recently threatened suicide.
Mays is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 110 pounds with black shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black Ugg boots.
Anyone with information should call MPD at (901) 525-2677 or (901) 636-4479.
