Cold with a winter weather threat for some by Thursday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will also be overcast through the afternoon, which will keep temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Isolated showers will also be possible overnight and into early tomorrow morning, especially in areas north of I-40. Freezing drizzle will be possible tonight in northwest Tennessee and eastern Arkansas, mostly for Dyer and Mississippi county. Low temperatures will range from the lower 30s north to upper 30s to near 40 in northeast Mississippi. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, especially in areas north of I-40. Highs will range from the low 30s in northwest Tennessee to near 40 in Memphis and low 50s in Oxford. Lows will be in the low 30s Wednesday night.
THURSDAY: This will be the best chance for rain, sleet or freezing rain as a cold front moves through the area. The highest chance of sleet and freezing rain will be in northwest Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40. There may be a quarter inch of ice or more from Jonesboro to Dyersburg. Lows will drop into the upper 20s Thursday night as the precipitation moves out.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and dry with highs in the lower 40s.
WEEKEND: The weekend looks dry with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will trend colder with highs in the upper 20s Saturday and lower 30s on Sunday. Low temperatures could drop into the teens or low 20s this weekend.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.