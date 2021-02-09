Cold with a winter weather threat for some by Thursday morning

THURSDAY: This will be the best chance for rain, sleet or freezing rain as a cold front moves through the area. The highest chance of sleet and freezing rain will be in northwest Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40. There may be a quarter inch of ice or more from Jonesboro to Dyersburg. Lows will drop into the upper 20s Thursday night as the precipitation moves out.