Comic book author highlights the Mid-South in new D.C. Comic series

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This Black History Month we’re celebrating contributions from those right here at home.
“I am a longtime comic book nerd, if you should have heard me shout, when I saw that first image from the book, where I could see my story being told in a comic book form,” said Jesse J. Holland, Comic Book Author and Mid-South native.
Holland is bringing the Mid-South to the comic book world as a part of D.C. Comics’ anthology series “REPRESENT!”
“It’s a really good way for us to reach an audience that may not pick up that book about Mississippi,” said Holland. “In about the Mid-South may not watch a TV series about Mississippi in the Mid-South, but hey, they do read comic books.”
Holland is currently based in DC but spent parts of his childhood in both Orange Mound in Memphis and Holly Springs, Mississippi. His parents were teachers in both cities.
His father was also a farmer. Holland’s chapter in the comic book series is called “Heritage” and it gives readers a glimpse of his family’s life.
“It’s a story that’s based on my own life what things that actually happened to me growing up on a farm in Mississippi, and it explains to the world,” he said. “Why, eventually, I’m going to go back.”
The six-part “REPRESENT” series will also include works from a diverse group of writers released every Monday throughout the month of February.
Holland’s chapter was the first to kick off Black History Month. But it’s not his first go at writing for a comic book giant like D.C.
He’s written “Black Panther: Who is the Black Panther,” a novel for Marvel. And a book focused on Finn, a Black hero in the Star Wars universe.
He hopes his work can inspire Black kids to go after their own dreams.
“Everyone has a great story to tell,” said Holland. “They only need a chance to tell it.”
