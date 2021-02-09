Freezing rain could threaten Mid-South this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. This means that freezing rain could accumulate in some Mid-South counties along and north of I-40.
WHEN: Rain could change over to freezing rain anytime after 6 pm on Wednesday, but temperatures will be closest to freezing midnight to 7 am Thursday morning. Precipitation will likely change over to rain in the afternoon as temperatures rise, but then could switch back over to a wintry mix of sleet and snow on Thursday evening.
WHERE: The greatest threat for accumulating ice will be in northwest Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. Since it will be colder in northern counties, these areas will have the best chance for freezing rain. However, sleet and freezing rain will be possible as far south as Memphis.
THREATS: Up to a quarter of an inch of freezing rain could accumulate on all surfaces. Although most major roads will be treated, some more rural areas could see ice on roads. Ice could accumulate on power lines or tree limbs, which could result in power outages.
