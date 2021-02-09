Appointments fill quickly for second doses Friday in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Minutes after announcing additional appointments available for second doses in Shelby County, all the appointments appear to be full, according to the sign-up page on the Shelby County Health Department’s website.
SCHD announced second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines would be given Friday at Germantown Baptist Church. The announcement came out just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and the appointments were full about 20 minutes later.
Click here to see the schedule. Anyone without internet access can call (901) 222-SHOT for vaccine information.
Second doses are also being offered Saturday at the Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Rd., but those appointments are all booked at this time.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit http://www.shelby.community/.
