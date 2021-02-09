Homeless by court order -- Thursday at 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The phrase “there’s no place like home” has a new meaning for two Mid-Southerners who say Shelby County Environmental Court illegally forced them out of their homes.
One homeowner now lives in his car.
“I lost everything,” said Joseph Hanson. “Just with the clothes on my back. Everything was inside. That’s it.”
The other lives in a motel.
“I didn’t think in a million years, because I owned my house, that they could come and take my house away from me,” said Sarah Hohenberg. “And they did.”
Together they’ve filed a lawsuit against the court to get back what they’ve lost.
The WMC Action News 5 Investigators retrace the steps that led to the court’s decision, and Jessica Jaglois reveals why the homeowners’ attorneys say their lawsuit could change the court system nationwide.
