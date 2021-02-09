Longtime MFD firefighter Lt. Lionel Darrell Jones dies

MFD Lt. Lionel Darrell Jones (Source: MFD)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 8, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 11:04 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department has lost one of its own. Lt. Lionel Darrell Jones passed away after serving over 30 years with MFD.

Division of Fire Service Director Gina Sweat shared the news to the department’s Facebook page calling Jones “highly-respected” saying he was well-known for his resilience.

Lt. Wayne Cooke says, Jones did not die in the line of duty. His cause of death has not been reported.

Sweat says Jones will surely be missed.

With heavy hearts, we learned of the transitioning of one of our highly-respected firefighters, Lt. Lionel Darrell Jones...

