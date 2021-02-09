Man wanted for aggravated assault, robbery in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department and Desoto County Sheriff’s deputies are in search of a man they say fled the scene of an assault and robbery.
Southaven police say Robert Thomas King, Jr. was last seen in the area of Church Road, Elmore Road and Plum Point Road around 2 p.m. He was reportedly wearing a ball cap, black hoodie and black joggers.
Officials say he fled from the area on foot.
King is to be considered armed and dangerous.
If you see him or have information on his whereabouts, call 911.
