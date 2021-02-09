Memphis Zoo offering free tickets to Memphis Restaurant Association members

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of the Memphis Restaurant Association can get free tickets to the Memphis Zoo.
Beginning Sunday, February 14, members can log in to the MRA website to get up to four free tickets to the Memphis Zoo.
The Zoo added that it’s very appreciative of the long-standing partnership with the Memphis Restaurant Association. The Memphis Zoo said, “We know this community has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and we wanted to allow them to come enjoy the Zoo at their leisure and most convenient time.”
Tickets are available only for Memphis Restaurant Association members.
