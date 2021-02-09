MPD: Carjacking suspect arrested after firing shots at detective in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars after police said he fired shots at a detective after carjacking a vehicle.
Around 2:30 on January 27, detectives were in the area on Carbon Road near Mitchell Road in South Memphis in regards to a carjacking. Detectives found a carjacked Dodge Charger that was just taken from a victim at gunpoint.
About four to five men were near the Charger when detectives noticed the vehicle. Authorities also noticed a Jeep near the Charger, which was later found to be stolen, according to the police affidavit.
Detectives said when they approached with blue lights activated the Charger and Jeep fled the scene, however, the Jeep got stuck on a curb.
One detective continued to pursue the Charger, but the driver eventually wrecked about one block north of Elder Road. Once the Charger crashed, four men got out of the car. MPD said at least three of the four men were armed with rifles and pistols.
The affidavit said at least one man fired about two shots at the detective.
Investigators found a video showing armed men inside the stolen vehicles. A six-person line-up determined David Elion was responsible for shooting at the detective.
Elion has been charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, evading arrest, and theft of property $10,000 - $60,000.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.