MPD: Parents of Memphis murder suspect accused of helping son leave country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two are behind bars after police said they helped their son, who was a suspect in a local murder, flee the country, according to MPD.
A police affidavit said officers responded to a shooting on Patterson near Sharpe Avenue on November 12 last year. Two people were found dead inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. Both deaths were ruled homicides.
Luis Daniel Medina Cordero, the son of Lucio Cordero and Ester Medina-Ramirez, was identified as a person of interest in the homicide, according to police.
On November 17, detectives arrested Luis Medina Cordero for possession of marijuana and drug proceeds on Countryside Drive near Appling Road. He was transported to a police station accompanied by his parents.
Lucio and Ester were told that their son was in custody for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell and that he was also a suspect in a double-homicide. Luis was issued a juvenile summons and Ester signed taking responsibility and custody of Luis, according to MPD.
The next day, Ester and Lucio completed and submitted an application for a passport on behalf of Luis, which indicates the intent to assist him to elude arrest, according to the police affidavit.
On November 25, a warrant was issued for Luis for first-degree murder. Investigators contacted Ester and Lucio multiple times after the warrant was issued and they refused to provide information on the whereabouts of Luis.
Ester and Lucio were taken into custody and charged with accessory after the fact.
