WATCH LIVE AT 11:30am: Remembering Lt. Boutte, South Mississippi prepares to lay fallen hero to rest

Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Alma Andrews of Picayune. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his children, Jessica Boutte and her children Madison, Roscoe and Elionora of Charleson, South Carolina; and Michael Boutte Jr., his wife Brittany and their children Michael III, Makensie, Aryah and Barrett of Goldsboro, North Carolina; his father, James Boutte of Picayune; his step-daughter Alexis Russell; his step-granddaughter, Mikayla Patterson; his father in law Ron Kidner; and his brothers and sisters David & Wendy Boutte, Mark Andrews, Anita Camp and Anitra Newton.