WATCH: Presumptive positive case of Brazilian strain of COVID-19 in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Along with a presumptive positive UK variant of COVID-19 in Shelby County, there’s also a presumptive positive for the Brazilan strain in Shelby County. Both are currently under investigation and has not been officially confirmed.
At this time, 83,220 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered by the Shelby Co. Health Dept. Of those doses, 61,078 people have been given at least one dose and two doses have been given to 22,142.
Shelby County Health Department reported 158 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday with eight more virus-related deaths countywide.
Shelby County has had more than 85,200 total cases and 1,387 deaths since the start of the pandemic. About 80,500 of those cases are now considered inactive.
The county has also administered more than 978,000 coronavirus tests.
Coronavirus vaccines are now available to those ages 70 and up in Shelby County. The health department made this announcement last week during a task force briefing.
Vaccinations continue for people in the 1a1 and 1a2 groups as well. Click here to read who is eligible, how to sign up and where to get your vaccine. Supplies remain limited.
Call 901-222-SHOT (7468) for more information.
So far, Shelby County has administered 80,747 vaccines as of Monday. That includes 59,093 first doses and 21,654 second doses.
SCHD continues to investigate a “suspicious case” of COVID-19 that could be a more infectious strain of the virus found in the United Kingdom. The case was identified on Feb. 2 in Shelby County.
The U.K. variant, also known as variant B117, was confirmed in Tennessee last month, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
According to the health department, the test positivity rate has dropped to 9.1%. The testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
As of Sunday, the health department said 91% of acute care beds and 93% of ICU beds in the Mid-South were utilized.
SCHD is tracking ongoing clusters in the following long-term care facilities:
Within the Shelby County Division of Corrections, 170 inmates and 161 employees have tested positive for the virus. One person has died.
At the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Corrections, 287 detainees and 344 employees have tested positive. One employee died.
