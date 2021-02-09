Showers and clouds through the end of the week

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, especially in areas north of I-40. Highs will be near 50 with lows in the lower 30s. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. There will be a slight chance of sleet and freezing rain in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. Highs will be near 40 and lows in the upper 20s on Thursday. Friday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the lower 40s.