Showers and clouds through the end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers are moving through the Mid-South this morning and patchy drizzle will be possible through this afternoon. It will also be overcast all day, which will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Rain will also be possible overnight and into early tomorrow morning, especially in areas north of I-40. Freezing drizzle will be possible tonight in northwest Tennessee and eastern Arkansas, mostly for Dyer and Mississippi county. Low temperatures will range from the lower 30s to upper 30s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 30%. High: 47 degrees. Wind: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Low: 38 degrees. Wind: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, especially in areas north of I-40. Highs will be near 50 with lows in the lower 30s. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. There will be a slight chance of sleet and freezing rain in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. Highs will be near 40 and lows in the upper 20s on Thursday. Friday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the lower 40s.
WEEKEND: The weekend looks dry with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will trend colder with highs in the upper 20s Saturday and lower 30s on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the teens this weekend.
