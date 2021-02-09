Sign up now to get COVID-19 vaccine at Mississippi Walmart locations

MISSISSIPPI (WMC) - Several Walmart locations across DeSoto County, Mississippi will give out coronavirus vaccines. Stores in Southaven, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Clarksdale, and Cornith plan to participate.
If you want to get vaccinated at a Walmart in Mississippi, you can sign up on the retailer’s website starting Tuesday, and vaccines will be given out starting Friday.
Mississippi State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said Walmart is receiving vaccines as part of a partnership with the federal government. “The locations were chosen in a manner to try to help balance out some of the gaps. Whether it’s because of different communities, rural or otherwise, underserved, hopefully, that will help fill some of that gap.”
Here’s a list of Walmart locations administering coronavirus vaccines across Mississippi.
Currently, those 65 and older and people ages 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions are eligible to get a vaccine in Mississippi. Monday, Dr. Thomas Dobbs noted a declining number of cases in Mississippi, but he’s urging the public to keep up with wearing masks and avoiding social gatherings.
Many Walmart pharmacies in Tennessee and Arkansas are already administering shots, but you have to make an appointment.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.