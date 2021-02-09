State health officals urging Tennesseans 70 and older to register for vaccine

“It’s a top priority to protect Tennessee senior citizens who are the most vulnerable to hospitalization and death from COVID-19, and we don’t want anyone to miss out on their chance to be protected by vaccination,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “There are vaccination providers in every county of the state, and we urge Tennesseans who are 70 or older to register now for this safe, free and highly effective vaccine that could save their lives.”