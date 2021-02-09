State health officals urging Tennesseans 70 and older to register for vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is urging Tennesseans 70 years of age and older to register to receive their COVIVD-19 vaccine.
TDH says there are approximately 300,000 Tennesseans in the 70-74 year age group and only one in three people in this group statewide have been vaccinated so far.
“It’s a top priority to protect Tennessee senior citizens who are the most vulnerable to hospitalization and death from COVID-19, and we don’t want anyone to miss out on their chance to be protected by vaccination,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “There are vaccination providers in every county of the state, and we urge Tennesseans who are 70 or older to register now for this safe, free and highly effective vaccine that could save their lives.”
Officials announced the age group’s eligibility on Feb. 1. And Shelby County began making the vaccine available to those 70 and older just two days later.
