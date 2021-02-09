State of the State: Lee acknowledges Tennessee’s strengths as COVID-19 crisis takes its toll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - In his third state of the state address Monday night, Governor Bill Lee said thanks to his conservative leadership, Tennessee is one of only seven states in the nation with positive growth since the COVID-19 shutdown. He says COVID-19 cases are down, the state’s reserves are up and he has high hopes for the year ahead.
Before masked up, socially distanced state lawmakers, Lee reflected on a difficult 2020 for Tennessee.
From a rash of deadly tornados to destructive flooding, the bombing in downtown Nashville and the COVID-19 crisis, last year took a toll on the Volunteer State and its residents.
“There have been heartbreaking losses,” said Lee during his address. “We mourn the more than 10,000 Tennesseans that we’ve lost in these deadly events this year.”
As of Monday, the coronavirus has claimed 10,566 Tennessee lives. Lee made sure to tout the state’s strengths in the pandemic.
“We were consistently one of the early testing leaders across the country and we were one of the first to make free testing available to every resident regardless of their symptoms, regardless of their insurance status,” said Lee. “We were the first to purchase masks for every citizen. We were one of the first states to test every nursing home resident and staff member as well, and that paid off as Tennessee had a lower fatality rate, a much lower rate in the country as a whole. We were also the first state to send monthly deliveries of PPE to teachers and classrooms.”
Lee is particularly proud of his administration’s effort to get Tennesseans vaccinated against the virus.
“We have consistently been in the Top 10 for vaccine distribution and our vaccine distribution plan was recognized by the former CDC director as the most medically sound and practical plan in the country,” said Lee.
Lee says the state’s unemployment rate reached 15.5% during the pandemic. On Monday, he says it 6.4%.
His proposed spending in 2021 includes $900 million for capital improvements to state buildings and universities, a record $200 million investment in broadband and $200 million for infrastructure grants to help local governments build roads and schools.
In their response to his speech, Tennessee Democrats say the governor is off to a good start, but it’s not good enough.
”It’s great that we’re investing in buildings,” said State Senator Raumesh Akbari from Memphis. “But I would invest a little bit more in people. I want to make sure the folks have a good education, a good job and they can be safe.”
Lee says state employees, just like teachers, will get a 4% raise this year
After a long, challenging year last year, he predicts success in 2021.
“Tennesseans, transformation will define us, not tragedy,” he said. “And the state of our state is indeed, hopeful.”
Lee mentioned 146 of 147 school districts are back in class. He did not call out SCS for being the lone hold-out.
Lee says constitutional carry legislation is coming back. Look for the debate over carrying a gun without a permit to heat up in the state legislature this year.
And the governor plans to visit all 95 counties in 2021 as Tennessee celebrates its 225th birthday, starting in June.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.