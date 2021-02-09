Police: Suspected DUI driver rams into Hernando police vehicles while resisting arrest

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Hernando Police Department has arrested a woman after she reportedly rammed into two squad cars while trying to flee Monday night.
According to Chief Worsham with Hernando Police Department, 45-year-old Latrina Yates from Ohio is charged with DUI 1st offense, possession of paraphernalia, reckless driving, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Worsham says officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call at a gas station near Walmart on McIngvale around 7:43 p.m. Yates was found passed out at the wheel and officers suspected she was under the influence.
While officers were attempting to take her into custody, Yates reportedly attempted to drive off, hitting officer vehicles that were parked in front of and behind her causing her vehicle to flip.
She is being held at the DeSoto County Jail.
