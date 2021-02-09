Sweets for your sweetie: Here’s each state’s favorite Valentine’s Day candy

How do you say "I love you?" (Source: Pexels | Molly Champion)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 9, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST - Updated February 9 at 11:05 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If it’s not chocolate, they don’t want it.

That’s according to a new study, if you will, on Valentine’s Day candy preferences.

Zippia used Google Trends for the first two weeks of February to determine each state’s favorite Valentine’s Day candy.

Zippia used Google Trends to find out each state's Valentine's Day candy preference. (Source: Zippia)

Chocolate-y treats are favorites in 45 out of 50 states. Conversation hearts, not so much.

In fact, just four states prefer the chalky chewables.

Right here in the Mid-South, chocolate-covered strawberries are the go-to in Tennessee and Mississippi while Arkansas keeps it classic with Hershey Kisses.

So how do you say “I love you?”

