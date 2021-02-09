Sweets for your sweetie: Here’s each state’s favorite Valentine’s Day candy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If it’s not chocolate, they don’t want it.
That’s according to a new study, if you will, on Valentine’s Day candy preferences.
Zippia used Google Trends for the first two weeks of February to determine each state’s favorite Valentine’s Day candy.
Chocolate-y treats are favorites in 45 out of 50 states. Conversation hearts, not so much.
In fact, just four states prefer the chalky chewables.
Right here in the Mid-South, chocolate-covered strawberries are the go-to in Tennessee and Mississippi while Arkansas keeps it classic with Hershey Kisses.
So how do you say “I love you?”
