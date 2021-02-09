TDOT, City of Memphis preps for expected winter weather threat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is prepping for the winter weather threat expected to hit northwest counties in Tennessee this week.
TDOT is already prepping roads and bridges with salt to combat the ice.
Nicole Lawrence with TDOT says if it doesn’t rain in Shelby County on Wednesday, the department will try to salt major overpasses and bridges in our area as well.
Officials with the City of Memphis Public Works Division says crews are on stand by to respond to any issues the wintry weather may present.
Their primary focus will be to treat major streets with inclines and declines, and any bridges or overpasses with salt. The remaining major streets will be treated as needed.
The city is also urging citizens to drive cautiously during the severe weather.
