Tenn. man arrested for 1992 murders of Indiana 4-year-old and her mother

HUMBOLT, Tenn. (WMC) - A man from Humbolt, Tennessee has been charged after a mother and daughter were killed in 1992. Felicia Howard, 21, and DenNisha Howard, 4, were found dead inside their second-floor apartment in Gary, Indiana.
Victor Lofton, 57, was charged on February 2, 2021. The FBI’s Gang Response Investigative Team, GRIT, reopened this case and began investigating in February 2019.
Lofton was arrested Friday in Jackson, Tennessee, and is currently waiting to be taken back to Indiana.
“This case should serve as notice to those committing violent crimes in Northwest Indiana that the tireless investigators of the FBI’s GRIT Task Force will never rest to ensure justice for those who have been victimized, even if it’s 29 years later,” said FBI Indianapolis GRIT Task Force Supervisory Special Agent Michael Peasley.
This is the ninth cold case GRIT has solved since 2018.
