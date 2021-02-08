Tracking cold temperatures and the chance of winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, a light east wind, and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of a isolated shower along with a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the mid 40s to near 50.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of a isolated shower, a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the upper 30s.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures near 50 and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain, highs in the upper 30s, and lows in the upper 20s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows near 20.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs only in the mid 30s and lows in the mid teens. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold with high temperatures in the upper 20s and lows again in the mid teens.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
