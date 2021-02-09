First Alert Weather Day: Ice Storm Warning issued through Thursday

(WMC) - With threats of ice and wintry weather bearing down on the Mid-South, the First Alert Weather team is declaring Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day.
An ICE STORM WARNING has been issued for Cross, Crittenden, Poinsett, Mississippi and St. Francis counties in eastern Arkansas and Dyer County in west Tennessee from 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon Thursday.
This means freezing rain and sleet are likely. Ice could accumulate in the warned area of 1/10 to 1/3 of an inch.
A WINTER STORM WATCH will go into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday for other northeastern sections of the Mid-South.
In the watch area this means freezing rain and sleet accumulations may be possible.
WHEN: Rain could start to change over to freezing rain after 6 p.m. Tuesday. We may see a changeover back to rain during the afternoon hours Wednesday; however, freezing rain and sleet could return again Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
THREATS: Icing on bridges and overpasses will likely be an issue and some power outages will be possible in the warned area.
TIMING: The greatest threat of freezing rain and sleet in the watch area is Wednesday night through early Thursday.
We could see sleet and freezing rain fall this evening. Futurecast shows where the main threat is Tuesday night and early Wednesday.
Sleet and freezing rain will likely change back to rain for some areas in the afternoon as temperatures climb.
By Wednesday evening we could see another round of sleet or freezing rain.
By Thursday morning the area of sleet and freezing rain could move southward.
Meanwhile, temperatures in parts of north Mississippi may be too warm for wintry precipitation, but we can’t rule out a few pockets of sleet or freezing rain.
