Best Life: Things to avoid in order to keep your job

You probably consider yourself a good employee, but everyone makes mistakes. What’s the most reckless thing you’ve done at work? Maybe you got away with it this time … but it could cost you your job next time. “Sometimes people think that the quality of their work can speak for itself, and so they rationalize poor behaviors,” said Donna Thrash, Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Career Counseling and Coaching at Donna Thrash Counseling.