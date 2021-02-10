FedEx commits $5 million to support nearby HBCUs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is making a multi-million dollar pledge to support local Historically Black Colleges and Universities. According to the shipping giant, FedEx is pledging $5 million to four HBCUs in Mississippi and Tennessee.
The purpose of the investment is to create valuable education and job readiness for students at Tennessee State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, and LeMoyne-Owen College, according to FedEx.
FedEx added they are collaborating with each college to help prepare students for the workforce beyond education. Part of the pledge will also offer support to help students, faculty, and staff at each college that has suffered economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
“With many students and families struggling right now as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our hope is that this timely investment will help keep more students in school and provide future access to leadership, educational and employment opportunities,” said Judy Edge, corporate vice president of Human Resources at FedEx. “This contribution further deepens our commitment to creating more equitable communities by breaking down barriers to work and making a sustainable, long-term impact on underrepresented groups.”
In the past, FedEx has hosted leadership summits in support of the Southern Heritage Classic for students at both Tennessee State University and Jackson State University.
FedEx ended the release by saying the $5 million investment reinforces the company’s longstanding commitment to advancing inclusion and empowering economic opportunity in the Black community.
