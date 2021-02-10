Freezing rain likely for many areas tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Continued cloudy with a slight chance of light showers or light freezing rain north of Memphis from Harrisburg to Dyersburg. Highs will range from the low 30s in northwest Tennessee to the low 40s in Memphis and low 50s in Oxford.
TONIGHT: Showers will become likely tonight with light freezing rain in eastern Arkansas and along and north of I-40. Ice accumulation will range from a light glaze to a quarter inch. Some areas may end up with one half inch. Winds will be northeast at 10-15 mph.
THURSDAY: More freezing rain or sleet early with showers over north Mississippi. It should end by noon. Highs will be in the upper 20s north of Memphis to around freezing in Memphis. Lows will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s Thursday night with passing clouds.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the lower 40s.
WEEKEND: The weekend looks frigid with more clouds and maybe a few flurries. Temperatures will range from the mid 30s Saturday to upper 20s on Sunday. Low temperatures could drop into the teens and 20s this both nights. It will remain near freezing or below early next week with a chance of rain or snow Monday night.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.