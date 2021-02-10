Freezing rain and sleet possible through tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Freezing rain is impacting portions of eastern Arkansas and northwest Tennessee this morning. There could be freezing drizzle in Dyer and Mississippi county through noon today. The rest of the area will just see showers this morning and afternoon, but there will likely be freezing rain and sleet for most areas along and north of I-40 tonight. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect through Thursday at noon. Some ice accumulation is likely with some areas seeing up to a quarter inch of ice. This could result in power outages and travel issues.
TODAY: Cloudy. 40%. High: 40 degrees. Wind: North 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Low: 32 degrees. Wind: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will be in the mid 30s on Thursday, so some ice will melt in the afternoon. Lows will be in the upper 20s on Thursday night. Friday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the lower 40s.
WEEKEND: The weekend looks dry with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will trend colder with highs in the mid 30s Saturday and upper 20s on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the teens this weekend.
